Geumnyeonsan Festival Brings Live Music and Stargazing to Busan This Saturday
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Arts & Culture

Geumnyeonsan Festival Brings Live Music and Stargazing to Busan This Saturday

By Haps Staff

The 31st Geumnyeonsan Festival will take place in Busan on Saturday, October 24, offering an afternoon and evening of live music, hands-on activities and stargazing.

Held at the Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Center, the annual festival begins at 3 p.m. and is open to young people, families and the general public.

This year’s event, themed “Rock & Star: Where Youth Dreams Shine,” combines performances by young musicians with science and astronomy activities.

The festival’s first session, running from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature youth bands, K-pop dance performances and other entertainment showcasing the talents of local students. Invited performers, including Picking Man, will also take the stage.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the focus will shift to interactive activities and astronomy experiences.

Visitors can participate in workshops such as building model lunar rovers and creating Halloween-themed pumpkin lanterns.

The center’s observatory will also offer opportunities to view stars and planets through astronomical telescopes, while its planetarium will present immersive space-themed videos on a dome screen.

The combination of live performances and astronomy activities makes the festival an option for families looking for something different to do on an autumn evening.

The Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Center, located on the slopes of Geumnyeonsan Mountain, regularly hosts educational and outdoor activities for young people.

Further information about the festival is available through the Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Center website or by calling 051-610-3222.

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Haps Staff
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