Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute Public Astronomy Observatory Event

The Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute is set to host a public astronomy observatory event to give people the opportunity to gaze at the stars.

The observatory will be open on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. from February through November. Admission is free, except for the planetarium.

The observatory will run the following programs and activities:

— Observation of the stars and planets

— Learning about space science through pictures and videos

— An information session about the constellations

— An astronomy lecture

Visitors can participate in the event without making a reservation. For visitors’ convenience, most of the events, along with the astronomy observation, can be joined anytime between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A 53-seat planetarium equipped with a 9-meter dome screen and a state-of-the-art digital projection system will be used to present educational and entertaining shows about astronomy and the night sky throughout the year. The charge for admission to the planetarium is 2,000 won for children and youth, and 3,000 won for adults.

Along with the observation of the moon, planets, and stars, visitors can also enjoy the wonderful nightscape of the city.

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 2 to Geumnyeonsan Station then leave by Exit No. 6, or take Bus No. 20, 38, 39, 40, 51, 83, 83-1, 108, 131 or 155 and get off at Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute bus stop. Then walk up about 15 minutes.

blank
