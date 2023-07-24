Geumwon Mountain Forest Concert Celebrates its 15th Year

The 15th Geumwon Mountain Forest Concert is set to open with a seven-day musical extravaganza from July 28 to August 3.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this year’s event promises to be even more special, celebrating its 15th anniversary.

Held at the scenic outdoor stage of the Mt. Geumwon Natural Recreation Forest, the concert will follow the theme of a musical story featuring the seven dwarfs in the forest.

The concert lineup boasts an array of performances, including renowned singers like VOS Park Ji-heon, Trot National Sports Festival’s Oh Yu-jin, and Trot People’s Kim Hye-jin.

Alongside trot and musical performances, there will be showcases of Korean traditional music, rock bands, folk music, fusion, and Geochang area musicians, offering a diverse range of musical experiences.

In addition to the concerts, side events such as forest experience programs, including crafting insect mirror pendants and wooden coasters, and a beautifully decorated photo zone within the forest, will delight attendees.

The Geumwonsan Forest Resources Management Office, which organizes the concert, aims to revitalize tourism in the region, which has faced challenges due to the pandemic.

Situated in Wicheon-myeon, Geochang-gun, the office operates a natural recreation forest with various lodging facilities and camping decks alongside a pristine valley.

The ecological arboretum, featuring rare and endemic plants like the alpine rock garden and Korean fir tree species preservation center, adds to the unique charm of the location.