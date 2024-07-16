Image: Gyeongnam province
Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest Opens Forest Water Playground for Summer Peak Season

By Haps Staff

Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest has begun its summer peak season operations through August 24.

This forest recreation area offers a unique water park that utilizes the natural environment, alongside a forest house and a camping site.

Adjacent to the Geumwonsan Ecological Arboretum, the site boasts diverse attractions and experiential facilities, making it a favorite among vacationers, who frequently return.

This summer, four forest water parks will be open during the peak season. With a high number of summer vacationers expected, safety personnel will be on duty at all times to ensure visitor safety.

The water park operates daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a maintenance break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. to further enhance safety measures.

Access to the water parks will be restricted in case of rain.

