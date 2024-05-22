Gift-Giving Event at Busan-Gimhae Light Rail Airport Station Being Held on the 24th

Busan-Gimhae Light Rail has announced a special event to give gifts to passengers at the Airport Station on May 24th, starting at 2 p.m.

Passengers with airline tickets will receive a travel toiletries gift set, while those without airline tickets can participate in a drawing for various prizes.

Kang Seok-gon, CEO of Busan-Gimhae Light Rail, explained, “This event is designed to bring joy to visitors to Busan and Gimhae in celebration of the 2024 Visit Gimhae Year. We are committed to ensuring our customers view the light rail as a safe and convenient mode of transportation.”

The event will continue until all gifts and prizes are distributed.