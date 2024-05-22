Busan News

Gift-Giving Event at Busan-Gimhae Light Rail Airport Station Being Held on the 24th

By Haps Staff

Busan-Gimhae Light Rail has announced a special event to give gifts to passengers at the Airport Station on May 24th, starting at 2 p.m.

Passengers with airline tickets will receive a travel toiletries gift set, while those without airline tickets can participate in a drawing for various prizes.

Kang Seok-gon, CEO of Busan-Gimhae Light Rail, explained, “This event is designed to bring joy to visitors to Busan and Gimhae in celebration of the 2024 Visit Gimhae Year. We are committed to ensuring our customers view the light rail as a safe and convenient mode of transportation.”

The event will continue until all gifts and prizes are distributed.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan and Genoa Sign Friendly and Cooperative City Agreement

Gadeok New Airport to Open Temporarily in 2029, Officially in 2030

Mayor Park Meets With New Thai Ambassador

Busan Hosts 52nd Traditional Coming of Age Ceremony Today

Visit Busan Pass Expands Operations

Two Illegal Van Drivers At Busan Station Handed Over to Prosecuters

The Latest

Busan International Performing Arts Festival Offers a Celebration of Global Performances

2024 Moonlight Ancient Tombs Night Tour Announced

“Region-Specific Visa Foreign Student Job Fair” Held Today

Sacheon City to Hold KBS Open Concert to Commemorate the Opening of the Aerospace Administration

Yeongdo Coffee Festival to be Held This Weekend

Korea in Photos: Junam Reservoir Ecological Trail, Yuchae and Cosmos Flower Road in Full Bloom

Busan
clear sky
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
53 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Thu
25 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 