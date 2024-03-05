Gijang Anchovy Festival Canceled This Year

The Gijang Anchovy Festival in Gijang-gun has been canceled this year due to financial constraints and dwindling support staff, largely attributed to the aging population.

Scheduled for next month, the festival’s cancellation is a surprise to its many visitors.

Originating in 1997 as South Korea’s inaugural seafood festival, the event annually attracts 150,000 to 200,000 visitors keen on savoring the region’s plump, flavorful anchovies.

Despite efforts to host the festival, mounting losses and rising operational costs led to its cancelation.