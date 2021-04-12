TravelLocal Destinations

Gijang Anchovy Festival Canceled This Year

Haps Staff

Gijang officials have canceled this year’s festivities of what would have been the 25th anniversary of the Gijang Anchovy Festival at Daebyeon port area in May.

The annual festival serves not only an opportunity to show off high-quality fish, but also as a time to participate in exciting experiential events where visitors experience various activities, including harvesting seaweed, cleaning fresh-caught anchovies, and more.

Anchovies are usually caught in Gijang around spring and fall, with the spring variety noted to be rich in fat and with a softer texture.

The festival was also canceled last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

