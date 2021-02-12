Gijang-gun Still Catching Campers Despite Ban

Despite the issuance of an administrative order to ban campers and car parks on the coast of Gijang in Busan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, campers by the coast were still caught.

According to Gijang-gun office, from the 13th of last month to the 7th of this month, when the executive order took effect, officials cracked down and found 337 cases of illegal camping in the restricted areas.

Earlier, Gijang-gun banned the activities of camping, cooking, and drinking with two or more people at fishing ports under the jurisdiction of the county, at Ilgwang and Imrang beaches, and along Hoan Road.