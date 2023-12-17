Lifestyle

Gijang Looking to Open its First Campsite

By Haps Staff

A camping site is being promoted to be built in Gijang-gun, a first in the eastern region of the city.

The selected site is in Jangan-eup’s Pottery Village, with plans for forest recreation facilities, aiming for completion next year.

Gijang-gun recently reported that, after thorough consideration, Pottery Village emerged as the prime candidate due to its county ownership, eliminating purchase costs and potential disturbances to residential areas.

While specific details of the campsite are pending, it aligns with the county’s broader plan to develop a forest recreation facility near Angok Village.

Gijang-gun, through the ‘Public Camping Site Site Review and Research Service,’ identified the need for additional camping facilities to cater to the growing demand.

The Pottery Village site was chosen strategically to minimize noise-related concerns and waste generation issues.

The county aims to integrate the camping site with forest recreation facilities near the Ceramics Village, promoting the overall revitalization of the Pottery Village tourist area in conjunction with the film studio and Andersen Theater.

Currently, Busan only has five public camping sites, with three in the western area and two in the original city center.

As camping gains popularity, the cost-effectiveness of public sites becomes evident, offering significantly lower fees compared to private campsites.

The average cost per night of public camping sites is around 25,000 won, but for private camping, it is 50,000 to 80,000 won.

