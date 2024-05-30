Gimhae Airport and Busan Station to Expand Large Taxi Fleet Starting June

Starting June 1, Gimhae Airport and Busan Station will see a significant increase in the availability of large taxis.

The total number of large taxis will be expanded from the current 40 to 100, according to an announcement by Busan city officials. This move aims to enhance convenience for citizens and tourists.

This change is part of a broader transformation of the taxi transportation business reporting system, which will now allow for more flexible reclassification of taxi types (medium, model, large, advanced) based on relaxed qualification requirements.

This follows the revision of the “Enforcement Rules of the Passenger Transport Business Act” in March last year, transitioning from a partial approval system to a more relaxed reporting system.

The city of Busan has prepared for this expansion by adding additional waiting lines for large taxis.

Beginning in July, passengers at Gimhae Airport and Busan Station, especially those heading towards Haeundae, will have easier access to mid-sized taxis, thanks to adjustments in taxi lanes.

To accommodate the increase in large taxis, the city has coordinated with taxi operators to secure additional waiting spaces. After a series of meetings, an additional waiting line for large taxis has been allocated in the Yeongdo direction of Busan Station.

Furthermore, a lane previously designated for model-only taxis has been adjusted to allow mid-sized taxis to wait, making it easier for passengers to find a ride.