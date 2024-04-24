Gimhae Airport’s International Extension Terminal Set for Grand Opening On Friday

After five years of construction, Gimhae Airport will unveil its long-awaited international extension terminal on the 26th.

Since 2016, Gimhae Airport has faced challenges with its international passenger terminal, struggling to meet the demands of the ever-growing influx of travelers.

With the airport nearing its capacity limit of 10 million passengers annually, particularly during peak times, it became clear that expansion was necessary to alleviate congestion and improve service quality.

Additionally, the addition of a new arrival hall on the first floor, complete with immigration checkpoints and expanded baggage claim areas, promises smoother and more efficient processing, especially during busy morning hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A commemorative event was held at Gimhae Airport’s international departure hall on the morning of the 24th, attended by dignitaries including Mayor Park Heong-jun, Vice President Lee Jeong-gi of Korea Airports Corporation, local parliament members, and key airport stakeholders.

Busan aims to capitalize on this infrastructure upgrade to attract more international routes and passengers.

Efforts are underway to secure additional transportation rights, particularly to key destinations in Indonesia such as Jakarta and Bali.

Discussions are also being held with airlines, both domestic and international, to facilitate the opening of direct routes to Europe and North America.