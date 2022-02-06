Gimhae Astronomical Observatory to Get Major Upgrades as it Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

The Gimhae Astronomical Observatory will get a major overhaul of its equipment in celebration of its 20th anniversary this year.

Located on the top of Bunseongsan Mountain, the observatory opened on February 1, 2002, and has established itself as the top space observatory in the Yeongnam region.

The plan is to improve facilities and link the “Way to Walk on Bunseongsan Mountain” so that the path that leads to the observatory becomes a place for rest and healing.

The observatory also purchased a hybrid astronomical projector which projects a million stars and 4k laser projector images together and will go into operation from next month.

It also underwent a major interior renovation to update its facilities.

The observatory plans to host a variety of events this year, including a “Starry Night” experience, a “Summer Night Milky Way” event, and a “Citizen Participation Public Observation Meeting”.

Around the observatory is also an 11km long trail that runs from the entrance of Gaya University to Manjangdae-Haeunsa Gaya Theme Park to Sodo Village.