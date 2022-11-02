Gimhae Astronomical Observatory to Hold a Special Observation Meeting On The 8th

The Gimhae Astronomical Observatory will hold a ‘Special Observation Meeting’ on the evening of the 8th to see the total lunar eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon enters the earth’s shadow and becomes dark, when the sun, earth, and moon are perfectly aligned.

When a total lunar eclipse occurs, a red moon called a ‘blood moon’ can be observed.

Most of the short-wavelength solar light is scattered from the Earth, and some of the long-wavelength red light reaches the moon through the Earth. At this time, the red light arriving on the moon is reflected again, creating a blood moon.

This year’s total lunar eclipse is expected to be visible from 6:08 p.m. to 10:57 p.m.

The observatory expects to see a total eclipse of the moon from 8 pm to 9 pm.

The next total lunar eclipse will be visible on March 14, 2025.

The event will be decorated with moon observations, astronomical information sessions, and planetary posters.

The total lunar eclipse observation program is operated at 6, 7, and 8 pm. The event schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions, so it is recommended to check with the Gimhae Observatory in advance.