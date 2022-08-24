Gimhae Cancels 2022 Gaya Culture Festival

Gimhae City announced that it will cancel the 2022 Gaya Culture Festival to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Gaya Culture Festival was canceled for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. It was postponed once to October, when Chuhyang Daejeil (September 15th in the lunar calendar) is celebrated.

However, the recent trend of re-spreading due to the COVID-19 mutant virus is raising concerns about an increase in the number of confirmed cases due to the large migration of the Chuseok population, the coming of the changing seasons, the lifting of social distancing, and a decrease in immunity due to not being vaccinated.

The Gaya Culture Festival Festival Committee inevitably decided to cancel the festival in consideration of the budget wasted in October of this year and April of next year, and the demand for a new type of festival suitable for the post-corona era.