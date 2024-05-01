Image: Gimhae City
Gimhae Children’s English Library to Open on May 10th

As part of the daily SOC complex project, the Gimhae Children’s English Library will spend 7.6 billion won to build a total floor area of ​​1,228㎡ on the 3rd and 4th floors of Jangyuda Nurim Center and will begin pilot operation from today prior to the official opening. 

The third floor is a library, and the fourth floor is a living culture center. By integrating the library and living culture center, it creates synergy as a complex cultural space and improves convenience for citizens. 

The 3rd floor contains an English book zone, a general book zone, a VR experience zone, and a nursing room, and the 4th floor consists of a community space such as a cultural space, an exhibition space, and a book cafe.

The library is equipped with English books for each level, including picture books, pop-up books, and chapter books, and has built the nation’s first self-driving smart robot that provides book search, delivery, loan return, library use, and facility information in multiple languages, including English and Chinese. 

In addition, various play-type experience robots, such as AR fairy tales and VR experiences, and  Edubots that dance and talk are also available.

