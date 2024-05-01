Gimhae Children’s English Library to Open on May 10th

As part of the daily SOC complex project, the Gimhae Children’s English Library will spend 7.6 billion won to build a total floor area of ​​1,228㎡ on the 3rd and 4th floors of Jangyuda Nurim Center and will begin pilot operation from today prior to the official opening.

The third floor is a library, and the fourth floor is a living culture center. By integrating the library and living culture center, it creates synergy as a complex cultural space and improves convenience for citizens.

The 3rd floor contains an English book zone, a general book zone, a VR experience zone, and a nursing room, and the 4th floor consists of a community space such as a cultural space, an exhibition space, and a book cafe.

The library is equipped with English books for each level, including picture books, pop-up books, and chapter books, and has built the nation’s first self-driving smart robot that provides book search, delivery, loan return, library use, and facility information in multiple languages, including English and Chinese.

In addition, various play-type experience robots, such as AR fairy tales and VR experiences, and Edubots that dance and talk are also available.