ED: Gimhae Chooses a New Slogan, And It’s Really Bad

As far as slogans go in Korea for cities, you can take your pick from a multitude of bad choices over the years.

“I.Seoul.U”.

“Busan is Good”.

“It’s Daejeon”.

There’s a long, long, list.

But the city of Gimhae’s newest offering revealed Monday just may top them all in the “WTF?” department.

Gimhae City unveiled its new brand slogan “DON’T WORRY, GIMHAE’PPY” and the character “Todeogi” as representative symbols, replacing the previous ones used for the past 20 years.

And, wow. Just wow.

Not even going into the childish design concept of the character, the English slogan itself is just brutal, a mish-mash of words using a terrible use of a play of words of the city’s name “Gimhae”, and what it wants to portray, “happy”, which is what the translation of the Korean slogan actually means — “Happy City, Gimhae”.

And using all capitals? Why are you yelling at us? And why the random apostrophe?

The city said in a press release that changes were prompted by “citizen feedback calling for more contemporary and sustainable representations and that the new slogan aims to evoke a sense of pride and happiness, reflecting the city’s vision for a warm and joyful community” while the character Todeogi “portrays a friendly image of the mystical bird, historically significant in the Gaya period, symbolizing good fortune and agricultural fertility”.

Really? A sense of embarrassment is more like it.

The slogan was also said to have been selected by “expert consultation and citizen preference surveys.”

It sounds like another case of the Korean-version slogan “Happy City, Gimhae” being selected by Korean speakers which sounds normal and is accompanied by the English translation which is always the more butchered version that is completely ignored by voters.

And it’s almost always the English version that is used more in promotions, much like what happened with the “Busan is Good” translation debacle.

Time and time again, with every cringeworthy slogan unveiled in the country, they always mention the “marketing experts”. Seriously, who are these experts?

Any person worth their salt who works in marketing or branding and who would allow this kind of amateurish work to pass should seriously consider a new profession.

The city of Gimhae plans to incorporate these symbols into various aspects of city design and create themed events to promote local awareness and external visibility.

Good luck, Gimhae. Be happy.