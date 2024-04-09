Gimhae City Completes Multi-Purpose Stadium at Hambak Park

Gimhae City unveiled its latest addition to Hambak Park in Oedong with the completion of a new multi-purpose stadium, marking the culmination of a project that addressed longstanding community concerns.

With an investment totaling 230 million won from January to March, the city transformed the site of the former tennis court into a versatile sports facility, catering to individuals of all ages interested in various sports activities.

The stadium officially opened its doors on the 25th of last month.

The decision to construct the stadium stemmed from the resolution of a prolonged dispute dating back to 2017, when noise complaints prompted discussions about relocating the tennis court.

Despite initial challenges in reaching a consensus between nearby residents and tennis court users, the city persevered through extensive negotiations and consultations, ultimately devising a solution that satisfied both parties.

In addition to constructing two alternative stadiums at Imho Park, a 20-minute walk away, Gimhae City erected a replacement stadium at Hambak Park.

The newly established multi-purpose stadium is equipped with artificial turf, complemented by amenities such as a barefoot walkway, foot-washing station, and exercise equipment.