Image: Gimhae City
Gimhae City Cools Off This Summer with Cultural Events

By Haps Staff

Gimhae City is set to cool off the midsummer heat with a variety of cultural and artistic events in July and August.

According to city officials, 30 different performances and exhibitions will take place at various locations during this period.

The ‘Kimtojul (Saturdays in Gimhae are Fun)’ performances, which have been ongoing from April to July, are held every Saturday in key rest areas including Jinyeong Railroad Museum, Yulha Mannam Bridge, Yeonji Park, and Suri Park. Five performances remain out of the total 20. These outdoor shows offer diverse entertainment such as K-dance, K-pop, trot, bands, magic, classical music, and jazz.

In addition to ‘Kimtojul,’ July and August will feature a wide range of performances and exhibitions hosted by 16 city-sponsored art groups. Teen-focused events include the ‘Gyeongsangnam-do Youth Theater Festival,’ the K-dance ‘Develop Competition,’ and the ‘National Youth Arts Contest,’ all held at the Gimhae Cultural Center Performance Hall.

Local artists will present major performances such as ‘Gaya Opera Troupe – A Midsummer Night’s Music Concert,’ ‘Crescendo – Classical Cultural Concert in Gimhae,’ ‘Ensemble-rang – Masterpieces of the Magic Ensemble World,’ and ‘Choi Seon-hee Gaya Dance Troupe – The Love Story of Seomseomi and Haeseon,’ at the Cultural Center and Seobu Cultural Center performance halls.

Exhibitions include the ‘Gimhae National Photography Contest,’ ‘Gimhae Youth Writers Association Regular Exhibition,’ ‘Jo-eol Seo-gak Exhibition,’ and ‘Gimhae Hyanggyo Confucian Calligraphy and Painting Exhibition’ at the Yechong Gallery and other venues. The literary event ‘Suroro Literature Society – Literature and Citizens Meet to Highlight Local Writers’ will also be held.

Traditional folk performances like ‘A Day of Culture Opened by O-Gwangdae Play’ and ‘Fragrant Haebancheon Moonlight Music Concert’ are scheduled for the Sinheocheon and Haebancheon performance halls.

Additionally, from July to December, the city will host eight ‘Visiting Art Events,’ which are customized performances at seven schools and one military base.

