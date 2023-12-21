Image: Gimhae City
Gimhae City Holding a Special Craft Sales Exhibition at Shinsegae Department Store from the 22nd to the 25th

The ‘UNESCO Creative City of Gimhae’ “2023 Crafts Special Sales Exhibition” gets underway today at Shinsegae Department Store Gimhae Branch to the 25th.

This event was prepared to promote the excellent craft assets of ‘Gimhae, UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Arts’ and to increase sales channels for local crafts during the Christmas season.

During the event period, from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm, at The Stage on the first floor of the department store, craft artists from 17 companies, including household ceramics, Korean paper, textiles, woodwork, and Christmas candles, will sell handmade items at low prices. 

In addition, a 100% winning prize event will be held for customers who purchase craft items, and a photo zone will be operated for the ‘Todeogi’ doll, which is the newly selected official character of Gimhae City.

