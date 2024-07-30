Gimhae City Launches Discount Event for Major Attractions During ‘2024 Gimhae Visit Year Special Travel Week’

Gimhae City will hold a discount event for major tourist attractions to coincide with the ‘2024 Gimhae Visit Year Special Travel Week.’

To maintain the excitement generated in the first half of the year with the ‘Todeogi’ pop-up store on Bonghwangdae-gil and special concerts, the city will operate a special travel week offering discounts on admission fees to major tourist facilities.

The discounted period is from August 1 to October 31.

Participating attractions includeGimhae Gaya Theme Park, Gimhae Nakdonggang Rail Park, Gimhae Astronomical Observatory, and Clayarch Gimhae Art Museum

Visitors can enjoy an average of 20-30% off on admission and experience fees at these locations.

The city anticipates that the discount event will enhance travel satisfaction and attract family tourists by offering affordable prices for people of various age groups.

For more information on discounts, please visit the city’s tourism portal website or Gimhae Tourism SNS.