Gimhae City Lowers its Social Distance Level to 1.5

Gimhae City has announced that it has lowered its social distance level from 2 to 1.5 effective from midnight today.

The adjusted social distancing measures will be in place until May 23.

As the city has remained below an average of 8 positive COVID-19 cases for the past 14 days, it qualified for lowering the distance level according to Gyeongnam Province guidelines.

With the lowering of the social distance level, restrictions on some operating hours of some facilities will be lifted.

Five types of entertainment facilities include bars, night clubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, and hunting pochas that have been forced closed will now be able to open until 10 p.m.

The ban on private gatherings with more than 5 people also has not been lifted.

Meetings and events can be conducted with less than 500 people while complying with the quarantine rules, while academic events, festivals, concerts, and demonstrations should have no more than 100 people.

Level 2 social distancing measures were enacted on April 27 in Gimhae.