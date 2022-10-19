Gimhae City to Hold the 2022 World Food Festival October 29-30

The city of Gimhae will hold the ‘2022 World Food Festa’ at Bunseong Square in Dongsang-dong, Dongsang Market and Youth Mall for two days from the 29th to the 30th.

This festival is a project selected for the Gyeongnam-type specialized market fostering contest.

Major events include a global food culture cooking contest, a youth chef noodle cooking contest, a cooking class hosted by star chefs Oh Se-deuk and Hong Shin-ae, busking performances by various YouTubers in the festival, and a Hanmadang trot concert.

Anyone can apply for the Global Food Culture and Cooking Contest without any restrictions, and for the Youth Chef Noodle Cooking Contest, young people between the ages of 19 and 39 are eligible to participate.

At the Dongsang Market and Youth Mall, you can experience the unique taste and style of the Dongsang Market through live broadcasts of ‘Discount King Live’ and ‘Golden Recipe for Food at Dongsang Market’, where the host visits stores and sells at a discount through price negotiations with merchants, and a surprise auction event.

In addition, various events such as face painting, clay art, cookie making, a foreign traditional costume experience, and free tasting of world food, market ‘click’ tour event, Onnuri gift certificate event, and quantity weighing of Korean agricultural products will be held for two days.

The World Food Free Tasting event is held three times a day, free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis so that you can experience food by country with the participation of Global Food Town merchants.

In addition, it is decorated with a publicity hall introducing the products of local small business owners, a flea market, and a food truck to give visitors a wealth of enjoyment of the festival and to publicize the statue market.

The opening ceremony will be held on the 29th at 5 pm on the main stage of Bunseong Plaza in Dongsang-dong, starting with a four-member crossover performance.