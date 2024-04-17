Image: Gimhae City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Gimhae City to Host Night Opening Event for King Suro’s Tomb Ahead of ‘2024 East Asia Culture City’ Ceremony

By Haps Staff

Gimhae City is gearing up for a special night opening event at King Suro’s Tomb, the resting place of the first king of the ancient Garak Kingdom, as a prelude to the upcoming ‘2024 East Asia Culture City’ opening ceremony.

From the 19th to the 21st of this month, the city will extend the operating hours of the royal tomb until 10 p.m., offering visitors a unique nighttime experience.

The highlight of the event will be a media façade show at 7:30 p.m. on the first day, projected onto the Sunghwamun Gate, depicting the history and future of Gaya in a captivating 5-minute animation.

In addition to the nightly attractions, the event will feature the Don Asia festival in front of the royal tomb, offering beef and beer tastings, food trucks showcasing cuisine from Korea, China, and Japan, and special performances by local artists and musicians.

On the 20th, a talk show about Gimhae’s iconic dish, pork belly, will be hosted by taste columnist Park Sang-hyun, featuring special guests Professor Lee Man-ki and Chef Oh Se-deuk, providing insights into the city’s culinary heritage in an engaging manner.

The Gakkum Art Market will line the royal tomb stone wall road, offering visitors the opportunity to purchase unique creations from local artisans, including Cheongsa lanterns, stationery, household items, and more.

The festivities will culminate with the opening ceremony of the ‘2024 East Asia Culture City’ at Maru Hall of Gimhae Culture Center on the 22nd, themed ‘Sea of Peace and Coexistence,’ symbolizing the region’s commitment to cultural harmony and collaboration.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gyeongnam Launches ‘ZERO Marine Waste Island Creation Pilot Project’ to Pioneer Clean Seas

Hamwol Pet Park In Ulsan to Close July 1

Seopirang Park in Tongyeong Gets a Makeover

2024 Miryang Cultural Heritage Night Tour Takes Place This Weekend

Korea Destinations: Treasure Island Botanical Garden in Namhae

Changwon Constructing 27 Barefoot Walking Paths

The Latest

한국의 경쟁 게임: e스포츠의 지배력 살펴보기

Busan Sees a Surge in Foreign Residents

Japanese Beer Imports Surge 125%

Busan Cultural Center to Host ‘2024 Citizen Rooftop Festival’ on Fridays

Burger King Launches its New Whopper in Korea

10th Busan International Boat Show Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

Busan
clear sky
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
43 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 