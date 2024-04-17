Gimhae City to Host Night Opening Event for King Suro’s Tomb Ahead of ‘2024 East Asia Culture City’ Ceremony

Gimhae City is gearing up for a special night opening event at King Suro’s Tomb, the resting place of the first king of the ancient Garak Kingdom, as a prelude to the upcoming ‘2024 East Asia Culture City’ opening ceremony.

From the 19th to the 21st of this month, the city will extend the operating hours of the royal tomb until 10 p.m., offering visitors a unique nighttime experience.

The highlight of the event will be a media façade show at 7:30 p.m. on the first day, projected onto the Sunghwamun Gate, depicting the history and future of Gaya in a captivating 5-minute animation.

In addition to the nightly attractions, the event will feature the Don Asia festival in front of the royal tomb, offering beef and beer tastings, food trucks showcasing cuisine from Korea, China, and Japan, and special performances by local artists and musicians.

On the 20th, a talk show about Gimhae’s iconic dish, pork belly, will be hosted by taste columnist Park Sang-hyun, featuring special guests Professor Lee Man-ki and Chef Oh Se-deuk, providing insights into the city’s culinary heritage in an engaging manner.

The Gakkum Art Market will line the royal tomb stone wall road, offering visitors the opportunity to purchase unique creations from local artisans, including Cheongsa lanterns, stationery, household items, and more.

The festivities will culminate with the opening ceremony of the ‘2024 East Asia Culture City’ at Maru Hall of Gimhae Culture Center on the 22nd, themed ‘Sea of Peace and Coexistence,’ symbolizing the region’s commitment to cultural harmony and collaboration.