Gimhae City’s Public Bicycle ‘Tagogaya’ Resumes Operation

Gimhae City has resumed its public bicycle service as of May 20th.

The city, which pioneered the nation’s first shared electric bicycle system and wireless charging stations in December 2020, temporarily suspended the service last December due to frequent breakdowns and repairs.

Despite not being a profit-making venture, the public bicycle service incurs significant financial burdens, including initial investment, annual system maintenance, parts replacement, repairs, and eventual bicycle replacement costs.

To address these challenges and improve user experience, the city has introduced a private shared bicycle platform. This move is expected to reduce the costs associated with direct management and resolve operational issues faced previously.

The new system differs from the previous one by requiring users to access the service via an app instead of a mobile web interface. Users can easily rent and return bicycles by installing the app, registering as a member, and scanning the QR code on the bicycle. The new bicycles are lighter and have adjustable saddle heights, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

The service will operate rental centers at 15 locations, up from 11, with new sites added in Buwon and Jangyu. The additional rental stations utilize existing regular bicycle parking lots, thereby reducing operational costs.

Anyone aged 13 and above can use the bicycles, with operating hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The rental fee is 500 won for the first 30 minutes and 200 won for each additional 10 minutes.

To prevent safety issues and address complaints about unauthorized device abandonment, bicycles must be returned to designated rental stands as indicated on the app. Failure to comply will result in sanctions, including a fine of 20,000 won and suspension of use.

To celebrate the resumption of the Tagoya service, the city will offer two 30-minute free ride coupons to new members who sign up by the end of this month. These coupons can be used until the end of June.