Gimhae City’s Public Sangdong Forest Campground Construction Set to Begin

The construction of the public Gimhae Sangdong Forest Campground in the shared forest of Mukbang-ri, Sangdong-myeon will soon begin.

Administrative procedures will be completed in July, with full-scale construction starting in mid-August.

The project, costing 2.8 billion won, will cover 1.5 hectares and feature 35 auto-camping sites, a visitor information center, restrooms, showers, sinks, and other auxiliary facilities.

It will include a children’s forest experience center, a forest shelter, a lawn square, and a trail.

Completion is expected by October next year.

The campground is situated on the site of the city’s nursery, which is densely planted with various tree species providing ample greenery and shade.

Campsites will be spaced 6 meters apart to ensure privacy and a comfortable camping experience.

The children’s forest and spacious lawn square will allow kids to play freely, and the area can host various outdoor performances, making it an attractive destination for families.

The forest campsite, designed as a lodging and stay-type forest welfare facility, is anticipated to boost the local economy by increasing consumption and tourism, drawing from the over 5 million annual campers in Korea.

