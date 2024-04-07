Image: Gimhae City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Gimhae Daecheong and Yulhacheon Waterside Parks are Filled With Spring Flowers

By Haps Staff

Daecheongcheon and Yulhacheon waterside parks in Gimhae are filled with the exciting energy of spring.  

Beautiful light pink cherry blossoms have burst into buds on the park walking path along the riverside, and tulips planted in the early cold last December are also blooming, showing off their gorgeous appearance and attracting attention. 

The city plants and manages 80,000 tulip bulbs of 8 to 10 varieties in riverside parks every year, and in harmony with the river flowing through the city, it has become a popular spring outing spot.     

Various festivals and events are taking place against the backdrop of a park full of spring flowers, and despite the cold weather, cherry blossoms and tulips reached their full bloom this past weekend.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Enjoy Colorful Spring Flowers at Dokbongsan Well-being Park

Controversial Daebongsan Recreational Valley Zipline Opening Postponed Again

Korea Destinations: Scenic Riverside Destinations Await in Gyeongnam

Jinju City’s Olbaem Night Market to Open This Saturday

Namhae Bridge Landscape Lighting Launches Pilot Operation in April

Yangsan Tongdosa Temple Cheonwangmun Named a Nationally Designated Cultural Heritage Treasure

The Latest

Floating Hotel Project Off Gwangalli Beach Hits Dead End

What’s On in Busan: April 8 – April 14

Korea Destinations: Enjoy Colorful Spring Flowers at Dokbongsan Well-being Park

Busan Science Festival

부산에 과학이 산다! 제23회 부산과학축전 개최

McDonald’s Korea Double Big Macs and Big Mac BLT’s Return

Busan
overcast clouds
15.9 ° C
15.9 °
15.9 °
60 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Sun
16 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 