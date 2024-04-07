Gimhae Daecheong and Yulhacheon Waterside Parks are Filled With Spring Flowers

Daecheongcheon and Yulhacheon waterside parks in Gimhae are filled with the exciting energy of spring.

Beautiful light pink cherry blossoms have burst into buds on the park walking path along the riverside, and tulips planted in the early cold last December are also blooming, showing off their gorgeous appearance and attracting attention.

The city plants and manages 80,000 tulip bulbs of 8 to 10 varieties in riverside parks every year, and in harmony with the river flowing through the city, it has become a popular spring outing spot.

Various festivals and events are taking place against the backdrop of a park full of spring flowers, and despite the cold weather, cherry blossoms and tulips reached their full bloom this past weekend.