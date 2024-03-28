Gimhae Daecheong and Yulhacheon Waterside Parks Are Filled With Spring Flowers

Beautiful light pink cherry blossoms have burst into buds on the park walking path along the riverside, and tulips planted in the early cold last December are also awakening one by one, showing off their gorgeous appearance and attracting attention.

The city of Gimhae plants and manages 80,000 tulip bulbs of 8 to 10 varieties in riverside parks every year, and in harmony with the river flowing through the city, it has become a popular spring outing spot.

Various festivals and events are taking place against the backdrop of a park full of spring flowers, and despite the cold weather, cherry blossoms and tulips are expected to be in full bloom and reach their peak this weekend.