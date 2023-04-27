‘Gimhae Dream Children’s Day Grand Party’ to be Held May 5th

Gimhae City will hold the ‘Gimhae Dream Children’s Day Grand Party’ at Mosan Park in Yulha, Jangyu on May 5 to mark the 101st Children’s Day.

Hosted by the city and supervised by the Gimhae Asian Children’s Council, this Children’s Day big party is the first face-to-face event held in four years since COVID-19, and there are plenty of free experiences and a variety of things to enjoy.

In particular, this event will be held for the first time in the Jangyu area by changing the location of the event, which had been concentrated in the central area. A mega balloon show, a children’s quiz show, a children’s mask singer contest, a K-POP dance festival, and a cyber burger performance will be held.

In addition, various experience booths such as an AR/VR experience, a dinosaur ruins excavation experience, a let’s run squid game, an outdoor room escape game, a big game zone, mural painting, a children’s police experience, and air bounce are free of charge.

Children’s Mask Singer Contest and Flea Market are accepted until May 1, and for details, refer to the notice on the website of Gimhae City Hall.