Gimhae Enhances Musical Fountain Experience at Yeonji Park

Gimhae City unveiled its latest enhancement to the renowned musical fountain at Yeonji Park, delighting both locals and visitors.

Continuing the efforts from last year, the city underwent maintenance to elevate the quality of the musical fountain.

Notable upgrades include the integration of a premium 12-inch top speaker to achieve lifelike sound reproduction, an 18-inch subwoofer that contributes to an encompassing auditory experience, and the introduction of psychedelic lighting for a mesmerizing visual display.

Thanks to this renovation, the subwoofer now covers frequency ranges that were previously untouched by the main speakers, enveloping the music fountain area with dynamic bass notes.

Operating every day from 11 am to 7 pm until October, the main fountain captivates onlookers with its 20-minute performances on the hour.

Additionally, enhanced fountain shows featuring improved sound and lighting last for 40 minutes starting at 8 pm, excluding Mondays and Thursdays.

During the peak of summer, namely July and August, water screen movies follow the fountain show every Saturday, making the season even more enchanting.