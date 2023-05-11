Gimhae Flower Festival Underway Until Sunday

The Gimhae Flower Festival is an annual event that takes place from the 11th to the 14th of May at the Daedong Ecological Sports Park in Gimhae.

This year’s festival is centered around the theme of ‘Flowers anytime, to anyone, anywhere’ and features 19 flower experience programs across 5 different fields.

Visitors can explore a range of exhibits showcasing 37 different species of flowers, including various flower arrangements that can be incorporated into daily life.

One of the highlights of the festival is the opportunity to view several new and unique flower varieties.

Among them are ‘Cheese Tart’, a spray rose with the sophisticated flower color and long-lasting cut flower life, ‘Cream Cookie’, a mini gerbera with pastel tones that are ideal for flower arrangements, ‘Pink Blossom’, a delicate flower with an exquisite pink hue, and ‘White Pop’ and ‘Yellow Pop’, both of which are cute, ball-shaped flowers. Another standout is the ‘Corona Heart’, a medium-sized chrysanthemum with pompon-type double flowers that are sure to catch the eye.

In addition to the flower displays, the festival also features a variety of flower-arranging works that showcase how flowers can be incorporated into daily life.