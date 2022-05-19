Image: Gyeongnam province
Gimhae Flower Festival Underway Until Sunday

Haps Staff

Gyeongsangnam-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services presenting a total of 51 species including Dignity‘, a new flower variety in Gyeongnam, at the 7th Gimhae Flower Festival in Daedong Ecological Sports Park in Gimhae from the 19th to the 22nd.

Gimhae is Korea’s representative flower-producing area such as rosesgerberas, and carnations

The 7th Gimhae Flower Festival runs 19 programs in fields, including a flower train experience for children, a flower garden, and a photo zone under the theme of ‘One flower a day in life.

The Flower Research Institute of the Agricultural Research and Extension Services has so far developed and distributed 314 varieties of 7 flower species, including roses and chrysanthemums, to farms.

On the 19th and 20th, Sunshine‘, a rose with no thorns and a subtle fragrance, ‘Dignity’, a rose with large flowers and colorful flowers, Moonvicha bright and refreshing pink gerberaand a ball-shaped chrysanthemum that pops like white popcorn11 excellent varieties such as White Pop‘ and Pearl Egg’, a pink anemone-shaped erupting chrysanthemum, are on display.

On the 21st and 22nd, 40 newly developed roseschrysanthemums, and gerberas will be introduced to survey the preferences of producers and consumers and will be reflected in the selection process for future varieties

blank
