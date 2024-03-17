Image: Gimhae City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Gimhae Foreign Worker Support Center Reopens

By Haps Staff

Gimhae City announced the reopening of the ‘Gimhae Foreign Worker Support Center’ effective from the 17th.

Located at the iJoy Building, 81 Garak-ro, the Gimhae Foreign Worker Support Center will once again provide essential services to foreign workers.

Staffed by a team of six, including three counselors, the center will offer grievance counseling, administrative support, and interpretation services.

It will facilitate Korean language education, legal seminars covering various topics such as industrial safety, and assistance for the early settlement of foreign workers, including support for community events from diverse countries.

