Gimhae Gaya Theme Park Looking to Build Korea’s Largest Freshwater Aquarium

Gimhae Gaya Theme Park is set to become home to the largest freshwater fish aquarium in the nation.

The city of Gimhae revealed on the 25th that they are currently conducting an evaluation of the proposal for the ‘Gimhae Aquarium Construction Project’ submitted by a private operator in March.

The aquarium will boast a massive tank capacity of 4,500 tons, making it the fourth largest in South Korea. It will feature a unique adventure facility that combines rare animal exhibitions with an adventurous theme, providing visitors with an unforgettable experience. The design of the aquarium will prioritize natural lighting and create a nature-friendly environment where guests can interact with the animals.

The construction site will be situated within the parking lot of Gimhae Gaya Theme Park, and the project’s estimated cost is 29 billion won, with construction scheduled to take place from 2024 to 2025.

By introducing this private investment project, Gimhae City aims to enhance its tourism infrastructure and diversify its content offerings, adding to the appeal of the already successful Gimhae Gaya Theme Park and other local attractions.

Once completed, the new aquarium will solidify the park’s position as a premier one-day tourism destination near the downtown area, featuring additional attractions like the Gimhae Astronomical Observatory, monorail, and pet theme park.

The indoor exhibition and experience facilities will ensure that visitors can enjoy the park’s offerings year-round, regardless of weather conditions.