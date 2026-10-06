Gimhae Heritage Nights Return for 10th Anniversary

Gimhae will bring its Gaya history to life after dark when the 2026 Gimhae National Heritage Night takes place from October 16 to 18.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the three-night event will be held around the Royal Tomb of King Suro, Sureungwon Garden and the Daeseong-dong Tombs under the theme “A Night Walking Through Suro’s Time.”

One of the main attractions will transform the Royal Tomb of King Suro with light, video and media art telling the story of the birth of Gaya and its legendary founder, King Suro.

Visitors will also be able to join a public parade inspired by Gaya history and Gimhae’s multicultural community. Local residents, artists and participants from different cultural backgrounds will take part in performances and activities throughout the festival.

A cultural market will feature local artists and community groups, while food and hands-on programs will introduce visitors to some of the different cultures represented in Gimhae today.

This year’s event expands the nighttime route between the Royal Tomb, Sureungwon Garden and the Daeseong-dong Tombs.