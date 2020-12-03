Image: CIty of Busan
Gimhae International Airport Gets its First International Arrivals in Eight Months

Haps Staff

Gimhae International Airport received its first international passengers since April 5 yesterday as it looks to normalize flights after eight months of closure.

Air Busan flight BX322 arrived from Qingdao was carrying 33 passengers when it landed yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

Acting mayor Byeon Seong-wan visited the International Terminal at Gimhae Airport on the 2nd to inspect the quarantine response situation at Gimhae Airport.

Since Gimhae Airport has completely stopped international flights from April 5 in the aftermath of COVID-19, the city government and Air Busan has frequently pushed the government to be allowed to resume operations.

Currently, the Qingdao-Busan flight is the only international flight scheduled to arrive in Busan which happens only once a week on Thursdays.

