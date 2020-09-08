Gimhae International Airport Gets The Green Light to Resume International Flights With Some Conditions

Five months after being shut down, Gimhae International Airport has been given the green light to open international routes, however, there are some conditions in place.

The Central Disaster and Safety Measures Headquarters held a video conference with related ministries yesterday to discuss whether the airport can reopen according to Congressmen Jeon Bong-in of Suyeong-gu.

According to the new conditions, international flights will be able to depart from Gimhae, however, arrivals must still use Incheon International airport due to the unified quarantine measures in place by the quarantine authorities.

The airport is expected to be open by the end of the month after preparations for resuming operations are completed and routes are confirmed.

The first flight is likely to be a Busan-Qingdao service from Air Busan.

Gimhae International Airport has been closed since April 6th.