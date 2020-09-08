Travel

Gimhae International Airport Gets The Green Light to Resume International Flights With Some Conditions

Haps Staff

Five months after being shut down, Gimhae International Airport has been given the green light to open international routes, however, there are some conditions in place.

The Central Disaster and Safety Measures Headquarters held a video conference with related ministries yesterday to discuss whether the airport can reopen according to Congressmen Jeon Bong-in of Suyeong-gu.

According to the new conditions, international flights will be able to depart from Gimhae, however, arrivals must still use Incheon International airport due to the unified quarantine measures in place by the quarantine authorities.

The airport is expected to be open by the end of the month after preparations for resuming operations are completed and routes are confirmed.

The first flight is likely to be a Busan-Qingdao service from Air Busan.

Gimhae International Airport has been closed since April 6th.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

Update: How to Buy Train Tickets For the Chuseok Holidays

Haps Staff -
After delays to the sale of Chuseok tickets by both KORAIL and the SRT, new measures will be put in place for train tickets due to the social distance measures currently in the country.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Double Rainbow Appears in Sancheong-gun

Haps Staff -
A double rainbow appeared in Sancheon-gun after the powerful Typhoon Maysak hit the region.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Jinju National Museum

Haps Staff -
Located in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do, the Jinju National Museum opened its doors on November 2, 1984, proclaiming 'the central institution of Gaya culture research'.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Namhae Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest

Haps Staff -
Opened in 1998, Namhae's Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest in Namhae-gun, South Gyeongsang Province was selected as this month's luxury forest by the Korea Forest Service.
Read more
Travel

Visits to Busan’s Beaches This Summer Down 58% in 2020

Haps Staff -
The number of visitors to beaches in Busan this summer was down 19,000,000 over 2019 recent statistics show.
Read more
Travel

Foreign Tourism Drops 78% in Busan in 2020 H1

Haps Staff -
Foreign tourism has dropped 78.1% from January to June compared to 2019, all but decimating the local tourism industry.
Read more

The Latest

“World Cinema Creation Project” to Begin at Busan Cinema Center

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it will start the "World Cinema Landmark Creation" project in September in the area around the Busan Cinema Center to strengthen the status of the "UNESCO Film Creative City Busan" project.
Read more

Mystery Still Surrounds The Man Who Washed Up on Haeundae Beach Monday Morning

Busan News BeFM News -
Local Coast Guards are looking into the death of a man in his 40s who was found in the coastal waters of Haeundae, presumed to have died due to Typhoon Haishen.
Read more

2020 BMIMF: International Video Music Festival – Alba Music Festival Online

Events Haps Staff -
International Video Music Festival – Live Recordings of the Alba Music Festival as part of the Busan MARU International Music Festival 2020 will be held online to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for the safety of citizens and visitors.
Read more

Forestella to Perform in Busan October 31 and November 1

Music Haps Staff -
Crossover quartet Forestella is set to perform two concerts in Busan on October 31 and November 1 as part of their Nella Fantasia tour.
Read more

Gimhae International Airport Gets The Green Light to Resume International Flights With Some Conditions

Travel Haps Staff -
Five months after being shut down, Gimhae International Airport has been given the green light to open international routes, however, there are some conditions in place.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces September Promotions

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced its September food and drink promotions.
Read more
Busan
mist
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
88 %
1kmh
40 %
Wed
27 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
24 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Bar Announces September Promotions

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced its September food and drink promotions.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: 20 Years of Tradition – Busan Milmyeon in Suyeong-gu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
One of Busan's representative foods, Milmyeon (wheat noodles) has a long history, and of course, there are many famous restaurants for it in Busan. Among them, Busan Milmyeon is at the top of the list.
Read more

Cinnabon Opens in Marine City

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Cinnabon has recently opened a new mall-type location in Marine City's Homeplus.
Read more

Beer Shop Serving Up Tasty Pastrami Sandwiches and Brisket This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This Sunday, Beer Shop welcomes Andrew Bencivenga of Galmegi PNU, or as he refers to himself "The Sandwich King Of Busan".
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea