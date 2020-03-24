Gimhae International Airport Has Almost No International Flights Going Inbound or Outbound

Travel

Gimhae International Airport’s international bound flights total zero for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday’s, the first time since the airport was established, due to COVID-19.

There was only one international flight operated by a Japanese airline taking passengers from Busan to Tokyo Monday at the airport.

Due to special border measures, flights leaving to Europe from Incheon and flights from Gimhae to Incheon ended Monday morning.

This is the first time it has happened at Gimhae International Airport since it was established in 1976.

Most national airlines have no plans to operate until the end of April.

 

