Gimhae International Temporary Terminal Construction Delayed

With the plans for the major expansion of Gimhae International Terminal canceled, the construction of a temporary terminal has been put on hold.

The construction of the temporary terminal was promoted to help meet the demand for international flights at the airport, which before the pandemic hit, was at full capacity.

However, as the plans for the new airport fell through, the need for a temporary terminal is still needed until a new airport is built which likely won’t be finished until 2029 at the earliest.

Construction was expected to begin last month, but will now be delayed until March of next year.

The temporary two-story terminal is expected to be built on the parking lot space between the domestic and international terminals and be completed in 2023 and would be able to accommodate two million new users.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transportation wants to possibly look at reducing the scale of the project however due to the high costs involved for the temporary structure as it would likely only be in service for a few years.

The delays are hoped not to affect the opening of the terminal in 2023.