Gimhae Looking Forward to a Big 2024

Gimhae City is gearing up for an exciting 2024, marked by major national and international events, including the National Disabled Sports Festival and the Korea-China-Japan East Asia Cultural Cities initiative.

Declared as Visit Gimhae Year, the city aims to attract visitors, both domestic and international, by leveraging its unique tourist resources and diverse cultural offerings.

Visit Gimhae Year, spanning the entire year of 2024, is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Gyeongnam province, and the Korea Tourism Organization, with a budget of 1.7 billion won.

The initiative will feature top 10 events, including the National Disabled Sports Festival in October, East Asia Culture City event from April to October, Gaya Cultural Festival in April, Gimhae Flower Festival in May, Gimhae Cultural Heritage Night Tour in May, Gimhae Gayageum Festival in August, Jinyeong Dangam Festival, Gimhae Buncheong Ceramic Festival, and performance of the original opera Queen Heo in October, and Gimhae Cultural Foundation’s Season G and Signature G from May to December.

Additional features include pop-up stores, sculptures, landscape lighting, limited goods development and sales, special travel week operations, discounts on admission fees and lodging establishments, and collaboration with well-known domestic SNS influencers. The city is actively developing specialized tourism content, with the final report expected at the end of the month.

Gimhae City is enhancing its tourist facilities, such as Gimhae Gaya Theme Park, Gimhae Nakdong River Rail Park, and Gimhae General Tourist Information Center. It is also promoting local tourism through the DMO (Destination Marketing Organization) centered on Bonghwangdae-gil and the original downtown.

Gimhae City has also been selected as the ‘2024 Cultural City of East Asia,’ fostering cultural and artistic exchange between Korea, China, and Japan. The initiative involves 16 cultural exchange projects throughout the year, including an opening ceremony in April, the East Asian Sculpture Exhibition, and String Instrument Festival from April to November, and a closing ceremony in November, coinciding with the National Sports Festival.

The 105th National Sports Festival will be held from October 11 to 17 next year at Gimhae Sports Complex, featuring 49 events across 19 cities and counties.

The 44th National Sports Festival for the Disabled will take place in Gimhae from October 25 to 30, featuring 31 sports across 12 cities and counties.

These events are expected to draw around 30,000 athletes and executives for the National Sports Festival and 9,000 participants for the Disabled Sports Festival.

The following year, Gimhae will host the National Boys Sports Festival (Disabled Students Sports Festival) and the 2026 National Sports Festival.