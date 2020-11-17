Gimhae New Airport Plans Demise May Pave Way for New Gaedeok-do Airport in Busan

The central government’s Gimhae New Airport Plan has been effectively scrapped.

The Gimhae New Airport Verification Committee under the Prime Minister’s Office said yesterday that the Gimhae New Airport plan needs substantial improvements and cannot deal with future changes, adding that there is a need for a fundamental review.

Along with safety issues, the Verification Committee recognized an earlier authoritative interpretation from the Ministry of Government Legislation that Busan city should be consulted before expanding airport facilities.

It concluded that the plan has a procedural flaw, as the Transport Ministry did not consult with Busan City on cutting down the mountains near the airport to build a new runway.

With the scrapping of the Gimhae New Airport, the Gadeok-do New Airport is expected to gain momentum on the back of Busan city’s strong support.

City Officials Pleased With the Results

Following the announcement from the Gimhae New Airport Verification Committee yesterday, the Busan city government said the decision was a historical one for the future of South Korea.

Acting mayor of Busan, Byung Sung-wan, said that this great accomplishment was made by the earnest desire of Busan citizens and once again thanked the people of Busan.

He added that for the sake of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the city must establish a special law on a southeast gateway airport and mobilize all of its capabilities and resources to quickly build the Gadeok New Airport.

