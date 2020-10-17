NewsBusan News

Gimhae New Airport Verification Announced Next Month

BeFM News

Regarding the Gimhae New Airport verification, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said today, that the committee will do its best until the end to ensure that the earnest expectations of the 8 million citizens in Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang Province are not let down.

Speaking at Pusan National University for the Buma Democratic Uprising event, Chung said that national projects should be carried out primarily to develop the nation as a whole and support regional co-prosperity.

He stressed that the construction of a new southeastern airport is no exception and that the government will closely examine the final verification results to go inline with such principles for national projects.

While the verification results for Gimhae New Airport are to be announced this month, some analysts say Chung’s remarks may have been in favor of the construction of a Gadeok-do new airport, which the region has strongly pushed for.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

News

Five More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed at Haetrak Nursing Hospital

BeFM News -
The city of Busan confirmed 5 additional confirmed cases for COVID-19 from Haetrak Nursing Hospital yesterday, raising the total cumulative cases from the cluster infection to 58 cases.
Read more
Busan News

No New Coronavirus Cases In Busan One Day After Mandeok Breakout

BeFM News -
The cumulative caseload in Busan remained at 541 yesterday as no additional cases of COVID-19 were reported. 
Read more
Busan News

53 People Test Positive For Coronavirus at a Nursing Home In Mandeok

BeFM News -
More than 50 people, including staff and patients, at a nursing hospital in Busan tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more
Busan News

Where Are The Most Dangerous Intersections in Busan?

BeFM News -
Yeonsan Rotary has been evaluated to pose the highest risk for traffic accidents.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Starts Early Harvest of Gingko Trees to Eradicate Bad Smells On City Streets

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that every fall, it will start early harvesting of ginkgo fruits that cause bad smells on city streets.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Ease Social Distancing Measures Back to Level 1 From Midnight

Haps Staff -
Starting at midnight tonight, the City of Busan will ease the Level 2 social distancing measures back to Level 1.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: Yangsan Tower Reopens

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Yangsan Tower has temporarily reopened after being closed since the beginning of September due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

Gimhae New Airport Verification Announced Next Month

Busan News BeFM News -
Regarding the Gimhae New Airport verification, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said today, that the committee will do its best until the end to ensure that the earnest expectations of the 8 million citizens in Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang Province are not let down. 
Read more

Busan Indie Connect Festival 2020 Begins Online Tomorrow

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan that will be held online this year.
Read more

Five More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed at Haetrak Nursing Hospital

News BeFM News -
The city of Busan confirmed 5 additional confirmed cases for COVID-19 from Haetrak Nursing Hospital yesterday, raising the total cumulative cases from the cluster infection to 58 cases.
Read more

Busan City Bus Tours to Resume From October 20

Travel BeFM News -
The Busan City Tour Bus, which was suspended due to COVID-19, will start running again.
Read more

No New Coronavirus Cases In Busan One Day After Mandeok Breakout

Busan News BeFM News -
The cumulative caseload in Busan remained at 541 yesterday as no additional cases of COVID-19 were reported. 
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
81 %
2.1kmh
43 %
Sun
20 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
21 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy The Tastes of France at Park Hyatt’s “Living Room”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt's Living Room is hosting a “Journey to France” promotion, which allows you to experience a unique gourmet journey to France, the country of gastronomy.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three Great Places to Get Grilled Clams

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Within the great variety of Busan seafood, grilled clams are truly something to write home about.
Read more

Taste Nine Kinds of Stone Pot Rice Dishes For Lunch at Park Hyatt’s Dining Room

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Steak & Seafood Grill restaurant Dining Room at the Park Hyatt Busan presents nine kinds of stone pot rice for the weekday lunch.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Three Generations of Hearty Soup – Taehwa Yukgaejang in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, Taehwa Yukgaejang has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years.
Read more

Travel