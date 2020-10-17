Gimhae New Airport Verification Announced Next Month

Regarding the Gimhae New Airport verification, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said today, that the committee will do its best until the end to ensure that the earnest expectations of the 8 million citizens in Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang Province are not let down.

Speaking at Pusan National University for the Buma Democratic Uprising event, Chung said that national projects should be carried out primarily to develop the nation as a whole and support regional co-prosperity.

He stressed that the construction of a new southeastern airport is no exception and that the government will closely examine the final verification results to go inline with such principles for national projects.

While the verification results for Gimhae New Airport are to be announced this month, some analysts say Chung’s remarks may have been in favor of the construction of a Gadeok-do new airport, which the region has strongly pushed for.