Gimhae Raises its Social Distancing to Level 3

Haps Staff

Two days after raising its social level distancing to level 2, the city of Gimhae has implemented level 3 from today.

With over 30 cases confirmed daily for the past two weeks, Gimhae’s health authorities raised the level beginning at midnight earlier today.

From the 15th, all 18 cities and counties in Gyeongnam province were raised to level 2 with only Gimhae raising their level to the 3rd.

With the new restrictions, Gimhae will now only allow 4 people to gather together and events must be kept under 50 people.

Restaurants and cafes must close at 10 p.m. as well as the five types of entertainment facilities named by the government.

The new measures are in effect until July 29.

