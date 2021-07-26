Gimhae Raises its Social Distancing to Level 4

The city of Gimhae has announced that they have risen their social distancing to level 4 as of midnight today.

Gimhae mayor Heo Seong-gon held an emergency press conference yesterday morning to explain the measures.

Much stronger restrictions will be in effect, including no more than two people meeting together after 6 p.m., schools can only hold classes online, and five types of entertainment facilities will be closed.

Dining, cafes, bathhouses, and indoor sports facilities must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The new measures will be in effect until August 8th.

Along with Daejeon which will implement level 4 from today, Gimhae is the first outside the capital area to impose the highest level of social distancing in the country.