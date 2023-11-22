Gimhae Sports Complex Resumes Construction

Work on the reinforced concrete construction at Gimhae Sports Complex, which had faced a suspension due to subcontractor wage issues, has resumed.

Following the work stoppage in framing on the 1st due to subcontractor non-payment, Gimhae City took decisive action, urging the main contractor, Namyang Construction Co., Ltd., to devise measures for construction normalization and to implement thorough management protocols to prevent instances of unfair practices, such as non-payment by subcontractors.

An agreement was reached between Namyang Construction Co., Ltd. and the workers employed by the subcontractor regarding the payment of overdue wages and the continuation of employment.

Workers, who had been engaged in protests, returned to the construction site on the 21st.

Throughout the 20-day hiatus in reinforced concrete construction, Gimhae City took charge of the entire process, managing interior and exterior finishing work, roof construction, civil engineering tasks, and facility work for the main stadium.

Gimhae City now aims to establish a detailed process plan for the remaining construction stages, implementing measures to compensate for the delay in the process.

The city plans to oversee and manage construction to ensure its completion by the end of April next year, aligning with the initial planning period and hosting the National Sports Festival scheduled for October.