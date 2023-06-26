Gimhae to Expand Saengrim Auto Camping Site

Gimhae City has announced plans to enhance the Saengrim Auto Camping Site by expanding its capacity and improving facilities.

During the summer months, which are considered the off-season for camping, the site’s operations will be temporarily suspended from July to September.

Currently offering 93 camping sites, the city aims to increase the total number to 112.

Located near the Nakdong River, with Peony Mountain as its backdrop, the Saengrim Auto Camping Site boasts a picturesque environment.

Due to its popularity and proximity to attractions like Hwapocheon Wetland Ecological Park, Nakdong River Rail Bike, and Wine Cave, securing reservations has become challenging.

To address this issue, the city plans to add 19 new camping sites and a restroom, while also maintaining the existing facilities, in order to create a more enjoyable camping experience for visitors.