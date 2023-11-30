Gimhae to Hold Meat Tasting Events on Saturday’s

Gimhae City will host a series of meat-tasting events at Bunseong Square in Dongsang-dong every Saturday from December 2nd to 16th, in collaboration with Dongsang Market Youth Mall.

The initiative aims to spotlight Gimhae’s signature dish, pork belly, as part of the celebrations for the upcoming 2024 National Sports Festival and the designated Year of Visiting Gimhae.

The tasting event’s featured menu includes dongpo pork, grilled skewers, grilled salt, and tteokbokki, accompanied by refreshing beverages, all served to both locals and tourists, with a capacity to cater to 800 people.

However, it is important to note that once all of the food is gone, the event may conclude earlier than scheduled.

The event takes place on December 2,9, and 16 from noon to 6 p.m.