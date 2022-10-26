Gimhae to Hold Muro Street Festival Friday Night

The ‘2022 Muro Street Festival’ will be held at 5:30 pm on the 28th in Gimhae.

The festival, which continues until 9 pm, features jazz performances, K-pop dances, DJ performances, a Halloween photo zone in conjunction with Halloween Day (October 31), and self-tattoo experiences.

Muro-geori is a dialect of Gyeongsang-do, derived from ‘Let’s go to Muro (to eat).

Muro Street in Naeae-dong was selected for the Gyeongnam-do small business special street support project in July 2022, and landscape lighting and busking zones will be installed to create a ‘street where the festival of lights is held 365 days a year’.

As a result, it is expected to emerge as a representative ‘gourmet travel destination’ for tourists at the 2024 National Sports Festival.