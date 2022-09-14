Gimhae to Hold the 2022 Hwapocheon Wetland Firefly Ecology Festival September 23-24

Gimhae City will hold the ‘2022 Hwapocheon Wetland Firefly Ecology Festival’ at the Hwapocheon Wetland Ecology Museum in Hallim-myeon for two days on the 23rd and 24th.

This festival, with the theme of ‘Lighting up Gimhae, Slow City, the star of the wetland’, is linked with the 2022 International Slow City Sunday event to promote the ecological excellence of the Hwapocheon Wetland internationally and is planned as a family-oriented ecology festival with Hwapocheon villagers.

The Hwapocheon Wetland, which became the background of the 2018 International Slow City registration certification, is an ecological treasure trove of water, soil, and life.

At the festival, various experience programs and cultural and artistic performances are prepared, such as making various creatures that live in Hwapocheon and eco-friendly lighting using bottle caps.

In particular, the firefly experience course representing the festival is a romantic ecological experience where you can observe the star fireflies of the wetland that illuminate the quiet Hwapocheon wetland without light. It is divided into Hwapocheon Wetland Ecology Museum – Cheolchim Madang – Aurum Madang – Railroad.

An official from Gimhae City said, “We will hold the second festival after the first festival in 2019 to provide various experience opportunities for citizens and tourists at Hwapocheon Wetland, which is a representative attraction of Slow City Gimhae, which seeks to preserve the value of nature. I hope that you will enjoy various experiences and memories at the Slow City Gimhae Firefly Ecology Festival with your family, lovers, neighbors, and friends.”

To participate in the firefly experience, a reservation is required, and for detailed information, refer to the website of the Hwapocheon Wetland Ecology Museum.