Gimhae to Launch “Hangeul Night School” Next Year

By Haps Staff

A new initiative called the ‘Hangeul Night School’ will be introduced in Gimhae for the first time.

The Gimhae Global Youth Center will conduct Korean language education sessions specifically tailored for foreign workers and their children.

Gimhae City unveiled its plans to establish a permanent training center for foreign workers, with operations to begin in January 2024.

The city, which boasts a population of 25,000 foreign workers and their children, has the highest number of foreign residents among Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam.

The ‘Hangeul Night School’ sessions will be scheduled every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 p.m., each lasting for two hours.

The city will develop a comprehensive program with class sizes ranging from 100 to 150 students per instructor, offering beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

In addition to ‘Hangeul Night School,’ the city is also pioneering a ‘visiting Hangul class’ that conducts on-site language education.

Starting next year, instructors will be dispatched to factory clusters, such as Jinrye Jinyoung and Hallim-myeon, to provide training for groups of 50 individuals at a time, eliminating the inconvenience of seeking a training center at work.

blank
