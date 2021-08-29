Gimhae Lowers its Social Distancing Measures to Level 3 From Today

The city of Gimhae has announced that it lowered its current level 4 quarantine measures to level 3 from midnight.

The measures will take place for a week until September 5th and will be reassessed after that.

It’s the first time to lower their social distancing measures in five weeks, when they raised them to level 4 on July 27th.

With the new measures, groups of 4 will be allowed to meet and the ban on groups of two after 6 p.m. will be lifted.

Cafes and restaurants will be allowed to stay open until 10 p.m.